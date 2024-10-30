Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 23.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 82.04% to Rs 33.24 croreNet profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 23.31% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 82.04% to Rs 33.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33.2418.26 82 OPM %20.7021.14 -PBDT8.135.70 43 PBT7.885.54 42 NP6.195.02 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content