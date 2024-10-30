Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit declines 1.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 32.33 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies declined 1.98% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 32.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales32.3333.42 -3 OPM %34.9827.59 -PBDT11.0710.01 11 PBT8.658.60 1 NP6.426.55 -2
