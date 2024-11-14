Business Standard
Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 49.81% to Rs 527.65 crore

Net profit of Refex Industries rose 44.87% to Rs 31.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 49.81% to Rs 527.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 352.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales527.65352.21 50 OPM %8.809.70 -PBDT48.1733.21 45 PBT41.7530.31 38 NP31.0621.44 45

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

