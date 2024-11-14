JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.32 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.96% to Rs 19.68 croreNet Loss of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reported to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.96% to Rs 19.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.6818.93 4 OPM %-4.322.11 -PBDT-0.090.51 PL PBT-2.07-0.99 -109 NP-10.32-0.73 -1314
