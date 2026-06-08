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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Infrastructure incorporates subsidiaries for AI integration

Reliance Infrastructure incorporates subsidiaries for AI integration

Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure announced that as a step to participate in the rapidly evolving field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and allied new-age technologies, has through its subsidiaries, undertaken certain enabling steps to incorporate AI and related technology-driven activities within its business framework.

Pursuant thereto, relevant objects covering Artificial Intelligence and technology-enabled services have been incorporated including adoption of the following new names of the subsidiaries:

Reliance AI World Private Limited, Reliance AI Apex Private Limited, and Reliance AI One Private Limited.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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