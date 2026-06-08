Reliance Infrastructure incorporates subsidiaries for AI integration

Reliance Infrastructure announced that as a step to participate in the rapidly evolving field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and allied new-age technologies, has through its subsidiaries, undertaken certain enabling steps to incorporate AI and related technology-driven activities within its business framework.

Pursuant thereto, relevant objects covering Artificial Intelligence and technology-enabled services have been incorporated including adoption of the following new names of the subsidiaries:

Reliance AI World Private Limited, Reliance AI Apex Private Limited, and Reliance AI One Private Limited.