Happiest Minds Technologies launches ELAIRA

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

An intelligent digital co-worker designed to transform enterprise support operations

Happiest Minds Technologies announced the launch of ELAIRA, an intelligent digital co-worker designed to transform enterprise support operations. ELAIRA, which stands for Empowered & Logical Agentic AI-assistance with Retrieval Augmentation, is fully integrated with ELLIPSE 2.0, the company's proactive operations intelligence platform. It is engineered to deliver faster resolutions, elevate user experience, strengthen compliance, and support long-term cost optimization across enterprise RUN environments.

ELAIRA brings conversational self-service to Microsoft Teams with multilingual capability and uses advanced Agent Assist features to help L1 and L2 teams accelerate resolutions with greater accuracy. Its agentic RAG framework provides validated, citation-backed responses while orchestrating complex multi-step workflows leveraging Agentic AI. Designed specifically for regulated environments, ELAIRA adheres to pharma-grade standards including GxP, 21 CFR Part 11, EU Annex 11, and ALCOA+. Leaders gain real-time visibility into SLA performance, compliance posture, and value metrics through a unified dashboard experience.

 

The platform delivers measurable benefits, including up to 40% Tier-1 ticket deflection, a 50% reduction in average handling time for L1 and L2 teams, a 20% improvement in First Contact Resolution, and a significant reduction in repeat incidents. These improvements collectively contribute to large-scale TCO savings over a three-year period.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

