Reliance Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales decline 37.84% to Rs 39.80 crore
Net profit of Reliance Securities reported to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.84% to Rs 39.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.13% to Rs 12.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.44% to Rs 212.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 260.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.8064.03 -38 212.49260.52 -18 OPM %4.97-2.62 -9.519.07 - PBDT1.55-2.68 LP 16.6224.75 -33 PBT0.77-3.73 LP 13.0820.54 -36 NP1.22-3.94 LP 12.7520.28 -37
First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

