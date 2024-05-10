Reliance Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.84% to Rs 39.80 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 37.13% to Rs 12.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.44% to Rs 212.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 260.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

