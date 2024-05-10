Sapphire Foods India consolidated net profit declines 98.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.72% to Rs 631.70 croreNet profit of Sapphire Foods India declined 98.24% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.72% to Rs 631.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 560.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 77.37% to Rs 52.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 233.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 2594.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2265.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
