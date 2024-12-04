Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd, Kanpur Plastipack Ltd, Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd and STEL Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 December 2024.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd, Kanpur Plastipack Ltd, Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd and STEL Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 December 2024.

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 99.5 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 72463 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30623 shares in the past one month.

 

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd lost 8.31% to Rs 234. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35524 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd crashed 5.89% to Rs 134.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1828 shares in the past one month.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd corrected 5.73% to Rs 704.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9176 shares in the past one month.

STEL Holdings Ltd slipped 5.55% to Rs 470.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 409 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1268 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 100 pts to 80,950; Nifty at 24,450; Broader market gains

cement

Star Cement soars 14% on heavy volumes; stock rallies 26% in one week

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Prez Murmu calls for extensive research in Ayurveda for disease remedies

Gukesh vs DING LIVE Updates

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Ding to start with white vs Gukesh in Game 8

China Taiwan

Taiwan tells China to respect diplomatic norms amid rising tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon