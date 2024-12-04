Business Standard
Telecom shares fall

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index falling 25.65 points or 0.87% at 2916.82 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 2.37%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.01%),Suyog Telematics Ltd (down 1.57%),Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 1.33%),HFCL Ltd (down 0.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.38%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.37%), and Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.33%).

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.9%), ITI Ltd (up 1.05%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.79%) moved up.

 

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 357.98 or 0.64% at 56595.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 106.88 points or 0.66% at 16271.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52.9 points or 0.22% at 24510.05.

Cyient DLM inks pact with Arcedo Systems for setting up solar plant at Mysore facility

Cyient DLM inks pact with Arcedo Systems for setting up solar plant at Mysore facility

Hero MotoCorp Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Barometers trade with decent gains; HDFC Life gains over 2%

Barometers trade with decent gains; HDFC Life gains over 2%

Kilburn Engineering secures new orders worth Rs 18.96 cr

Kilburn Engineering secures new orders worth Rs 18.96 cr

LTIMindtree announces strategic partnership with Voicing.AI, a next-generation start-up

LTIMindtree announces strategic partnership with Voicing.AI, a next-generation start-up

The BSE Sensex index was up 252.64 points or 0.31% at 81098.39.

On BSE,2369 shares were trading in green, 1507 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 250 pts to 81,100; Nifty at 24,500; Financials lead gains

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already ruled out the BJP seeking Congress' help in the BMC

LIVE news: Devendra Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM tomorrow

Google Cloud

Google Cloud partners with Air France-KLM to enhance operations with AI

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI urges RBI to include non-financial transactions for account status

Gukesh vs DING LIVE Updates

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Gukesh vs Ding Game 8: Live action begins at 2:30 PM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

