Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 42.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 268.36 croreNet profit of Religare Enterprises declined 42.94% to Rs 10.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 268.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 245.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales268.36245.71 9 OPM %5.7023.19 -PBDT18.2848.55 -62 PBT5.7332.66 -82 NP10.2718.00 -43
