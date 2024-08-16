Remedium Lifecare standalone net profit declines 68.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 76.49% to Rs 77.70 croreNet profit of Remedium Lifecare declined 68.76% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 76.49% to Rs 77.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 330.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales77.70330.46 -76 OPM %0.502.20 -PBDT2.287.28 -69 PBT2.277.27 -69 NP1.645.25 -69
