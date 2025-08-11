United Credit standalone net profit declines 3.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.94% to Rs 0.74 croreNet profit of United Credit declined 3.85% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.94% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.740.87 -15 OPM %37.8431.03 -PBDT0.340.39 -13 PBT0.320.38 -16 NP0.250.26 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content