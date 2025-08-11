Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit rises 1.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.56% to Rs 173.48 croreNet profit of Dhunseri Ventures rose 1.83% to Rs 71.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.56% to Rs 173.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 161.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales173.48161.28 8 OPM %48.1225.40 -PBDT103.1496.69 7 PBT92.7585.87 8 NP71.2669.98 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content