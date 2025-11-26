RenServ Global Pvt standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.89% to Rs 141.90 croreNet profit of RenServ Global Pvt rose 75.00% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.89% to Rs 141.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 121.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales141.90121.40 17 OPM %15.367.25 -PBDT5.903.00 97 PBT4.000.90 344 NP2.801.60 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content