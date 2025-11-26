Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RenServ Global Pvt standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

RenServ Global Pvt standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 16.89% to Rs 141.90 crore

Net profit of RenServ Global Pvt rose 75.00% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.89% to Rs 141.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 121.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales141.90121.40 17 OPM %15.367.25 -PBDT5.903.00 97 PBT4.000.90 344 NP2.801.60 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

