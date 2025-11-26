Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indusind Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Indusind Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales decline 47.96% to Rs 22.07 crore

Net loss of Indusind Securities reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 47.96% to Rs 22.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22.0742.41 -48 OPM %-1.0916.53 -PBDT-1.066.49 PL PBT-2.345.74 PL NP-2.345.63 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 48.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 48.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Edel Finance Co standalone net profit rises 175.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Edel Finance Co standalone net profit rises 175.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Barometers snap 3-day losses; Nifty ends tad above 26,200 level

Barometers snap 3-day losses; Nifty ends tad above 26,200 level

Kranti Industries reappoints Sachin Subhash Vora as MD for 5-year term

Kranti Industries reappoints Sachin Subhash Vora as MD for 5-year term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon