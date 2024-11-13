Repco Home Finance standalone net profit rises 14.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.23% to Rs 415.25 croreNet profit of Repco Home Finance rose 14.69% to Rs 112.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 98.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 415.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 380.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales415.25380.16 9 OPM %93.6489.38 -PBDT162.03136.06 19 PBT152.76132.22 16 NP112.5198.10 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content