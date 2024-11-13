Sawaca Business Machines standalone net profit rises 47.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10216.67% to Rs 30.95 croreNet profit of Sawaca Business Machines rose 47.06% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10216.67% to Rs 30.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales30.950.30 10217 OPM %0.9776.67 -PBDT0.690.48 44 PBT0.680.46 48 NP0.500.34 47
