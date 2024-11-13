Hit Kit Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of Hit Kit Global Solutions reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.420.07 500 OPM %69.05-71.43 -PBDT0.290.01 2800 PBT0.290.01 2800 NP0.29-0.15 LP
