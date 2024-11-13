Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hit Kit Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Hit Kit Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Hit Kit Global Solutions reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.420.07 500 OPM %69.05-71.43 -PBDT0.290.01 2800 PBT0.290.01 2800 NP0.29-0.15 LP

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

