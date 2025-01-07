Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reserve Bank of India releases Draft Formats of Financial Statements of Co-operative Banks

Reserve Bank of India releases Draft Formats of Financial Statements of Co-operative Banks

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
RBI stated today that in terms of Section 29, read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, co-operative banks are required to prepare a balance sheet and profit and loss account as on the last working day of the year in the Forms set out in the Third Schedule of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. These forms were notified in 1981. Since then, there have been several developments in the financial market as well as accounting standards and practices. The Reserve Bank has, accordingly, undertaken a comprehensive review of the formats of the financial statements of the co-operative banks and has released draft formats of the revised Forms and their schedules together with instructions for the compilation of the balance sheet and profit and loss account.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules prioritises India's commitment to citizen-centric governance

Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules prioritises India's commitment to citizen-centric governance

Real GDP estimated to grow by 6.4% in FY25, agriculture seen recovering

Real GDP estimated to grow by 6.4% in FY25, agriculture seen recovering

Capital Infra Trust IPO subscribed 12%

Capital Infra Trust IPO subscribed 12%

Indices rebound, Nifty above 23,700, VIX calms

Indices rebound, Nifty above 23,700, VIX calms

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.36%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.36%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPODelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon