Orient Electric rebounds on value buying

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Orient Electric spurted 12.71% to Rs 188.45 as investors stepped in to buy the stock after a steep recent correction.

The counter had dropped 21.67% over the past eight sessions. It is down 10.58% in one month, 12.91% in three months and 18.13% over the past year.

Orient Electric, a part of CKA Birla Group, makes consumer electrical products in India. It offers a diverse portfolio of fans, lighting, home appliances, switches and switchgears.

Orient Electrics standalone net profit rose 15.51% to Rs 12.06 crore on a 6.43% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 702.61 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

