Overall financial conditions remained benign, says RBI

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated in a monthly update that overall financial conditions remained benign in October and November (up to 21st), primarily due to easing in the equity and corporate bond markets. System liquidity remained in surplus during the second half of October and November (up to 21st), though temporary increases in government cash balances and a rise in currency-in-circulation due to festival-related demand led to some episodes of liquidity deficit in the second half of October. Overall, average net absorption under the liquidity adjustment facility increased marginally to Rs 1.3 lakh crore during October 16 to November 21, from Rs 1.0 lakh crore in the preceding one-month period, supported by CRR cuts.

High-frequency indicators of overall economic activity remained robust in October

Benchmarks trade near opening levels; PSU bank shares climbs

Avantel rises on bagging Rs 18-cr manufacturing order from Bharat Electronics

SVP Global Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Artson secures Rs 6-cr order from Tata Projects

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

