Total outstanding credit to commercial sector up by 13%

Total outstanding credit to commercial sector up by 13%

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated in a monthly update that during 2025-26 so far (up to October 31), total flow of financial resources to commercial sector increased to Rs 20.1 lakh crore from Rs 16.2 lakh crore a year ago. Non-bank sources ??' corporate bond issuances, credit by non-banking financial companies and foreign direct investment to India ??' showed a marked increase in the year so far. As on October 31, the total outstanding credit to commercial sector rose by 13.0 per cent from 12.0 per cent last year, with non-bank sources registering a growth of 17.2 per cent compared to 12.4 per cent a year ago.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

