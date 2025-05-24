Revathi Equipment India consolidated net profit declines 46.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.09% to Rs 64.50 croreNet profit of Revathi Equipment India declined 46.35% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 40.09% to Rs 64.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 35.01% to Rs 20.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.97% to Rs 178.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 212.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales64.50107.67 -40 178.53212.46 -16 OPM %22.2820.09 -16.3218.25 - PBDT14.6021.89 -33 29.3841.90 -30 PBT14.1921.58 -34 27.7540.71 -32 NP9.3417.41 -46 20.1831.05 -35
