Revolt Motors achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Revolt Motors has been awarded the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification for its robust Quality Management System (QMS). The certification issued by one of the world's leading testing and certification bodies, validates Revolt's commitment to consistent quality, process excellence, and customer satisfaction across its operations.

ISO 9001:2015 is the world's most recognized standard for quality management, awarded only to organizations that meet stringent international benchmarks across product design, production, supply chain, and customer service. With this recognition, Revolt joins an elite group of electric vehicle manufacturers adhering to globally standardized quality practices.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

