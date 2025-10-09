Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 1.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 1.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.

Sales rise 2.40% to Rs 65799.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 1.39% to Rs 12075.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11909.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.40% to Rs 65799.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64259.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales65799.0064259.00 2 OPM %27.3226.04 -PBDT18616.0017298.00 8 PBT17203.0016032.00 7 NP12075.0011909.00 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR eases despite firm local equities

INR eases despite firm local equities

Anantam Highway Trust (InvIT) IPO subscribed 95%

Anantam Highway Trust (InvIT) IPO subscribed 95%

LG Electronics India subscribed 54.02 times

LG Electronics India subscribed 54.02 times

Rubicon Research subscribed 51%

Rubicon Research subscribed 51%

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company subscribed 23%

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company subscribed 23%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon