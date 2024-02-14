Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 4.84% to Rs 512.67 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) declined 30.34% to Rs 58.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 83.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 4.84% to Rs 512.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 489.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.512.67489.0115.9922.6398.50130.7681.28115.3158.2983.68