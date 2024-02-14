Sensex (    %)
                        
Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 4.84% to Rs 512.67 crore
Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) declined 30.34% to Rs 58.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 83.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 4.84% to Rs 512.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 489.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales512.67489.01 5 OPM %15.9922.63 -PBDT98.50130.76 -25 PBT81.28115.31 -30 NP58.2983.68 -30
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

