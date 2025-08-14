Richfield Financial Services standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 195.95% to Rs 2.19 croreNet profit of Richfield Financial Services rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 195.95% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.190.74 196 OPM %40.648.11 -PBDT0.120.06 100 PBT0.090.05 80 NP0.090.05 80
