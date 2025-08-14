Naturite Agro Products standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 307.93% to Rs 9.26 croreNet profit of Naturite Agro Products declined 77.78% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 307.93% to Rs 9.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.262.27 308 OPM %1.087.49 -PBDT0.050.12 -58 PBT0.020.09 -78 NP0.020.09 -78
