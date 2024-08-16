Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols consolidated net profit rises 177.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 77.59% to Rs 14.26 croreNet profit of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols rose 177.24% to Rs 24.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 77.59% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 63.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.2663.63 -78 OPM %-1.540.31 -PBDT18.1920.04 -9 PBT16.0117.37 -8 NP24.128.70 177
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content