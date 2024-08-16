Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols consolidated net profit rises 177.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 77.59% to Rs 14.26 crore

Net profit of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols rose 177.24% to Rs 24.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 77.59% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 63.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.14.2663.63-1.540.3118.1920.0416.0117.3724.128.70