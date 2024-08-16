Business Standard
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols consolidated net profit rises 177.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales decline 77.59% to Rs 14.26 crore
Net profit of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols rose 177.24% to Rs 24.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 77.59% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 63.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.2663.63 -78 OPM %-1.540.31 -PBDT18.1920.04 -9 PBT16.0117.37 -8 NP24.128.70 177
First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

