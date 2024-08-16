SBEC Systems (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.49% to Rs 0.66 croreNet profit of SBEC Systems (India) remain constant at Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.49% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.660.67 -1 OPM %75.7673.13 -PBDT0.270.24 13 PBT0.270.24 13 NP0.200.20 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content