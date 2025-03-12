Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RIL's Jio Platforms to offer Starlink's broadband internet services in India

RIL's Jio Platforms to offer Starlink's broadband internet services in India

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Reliance Industries said that Jio Platforms (JPL) has entered into an agreement with SpaceX to offer Starlink's broadband internet services to its customers in India.

This agreement, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in India, enables Jio and SpaceX to explore how Starlink can extend Jios offerings and how Jio can complement SpaceXs direct offerings to consumers and businesses.

Jio will make Starlink solutions available through its retail outlets as well as through its online storefronts.

Through this agreement, the parties will leverage Jios position as the world's largest mobile operator in terms of data traffic and Starlinks position as the worlds leading low Earth orbit satellite constellation operator to deliver reliable broadband services across the country, including the most rural and remote regions of India.

 

Jio and SpaceX are also evaluating other complementary areas of cooperation to leverage their respective infrastructure to further enhance Indias digital ecosystem.

Also Read

Bratya Basu

Police record West Bengal education minister's statement over JU violence

IIM Ranchi

Transforming Careers: IIM Ranchi's Knowledge Immersion Program Empowers PGDM Students at iFEEL Pune

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Adani Green Energy gains 2% as arm commissions 250 MW solar project in AP

NASA

Nasa's newest space telescope blasts off to map sky like never before

bse

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty near 22,450; IT index slips 2%, Infy, TCS drag

Mathew Oommen, Group CEO, Reliance Jio, said: Ensuring that every Indian, no matter where they live, has access to affordable and high-speed broadband remains Jios top priority.

Our collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India strengthens our commitment and marks a transformative step toward seamless broadband connectivity for all.

By integrating Starlink into Jios broadband ecosystem, we are expanding our reach and enhancing the reliability and accessibility of high-speed broadband in this AI-driven era, empowering communities and businesses across the country."

Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has built a world class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 5G and 4G LTE technology (through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited).

Reliance Industries (RIL) is the largest private sector corporation in India. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

RIL had reported a 12% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to a record high of Rs 21,930 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. RIL's Q3 revenue grew 7.7% to Rs 267,186 crore, while EBITDA climbed 7.8% to Rs 48,003 crore.

The scrip rose 0.36% to currently trade at Rs 1251.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Infosys Ltd Falls 2.91%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.12%

Infosys Ltd Falls 2.91%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.12%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spurts 3.47%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.05%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spurts 3.47%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.05%

Market drift lower; breadth strong

Market drift lower; breadth strong

SEPC executes framework agreement for infrastructure works in Saudi Arabia

SEPC executes framework agreement for infrastructure works in Saudi Arabia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayUS Vice President JD Vance India VisitTSPSC Group 2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon