RIL unveils new AI-powered products at 48th AGM

RIL unveils new AI-powered products at 48th AGM

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Smart home solutions, JioPC, and JioFrames take center stage.

At its 48th Annual General Meeting, Reliance Industries (RIL) announced a fresh line of digital products designed to strengthen its ecosystem and push forward its vision of AI Everywhere. Mukesh Ambani said Jio would herald the AI revolution in India, adding that the companys motto was AI for everyone, everywhere.

Among the new offerings, Jio introduced its Smart Home and Digital Services portfolio, which includes Jio Smart Home, JioTV+, and Jio TV OS. These solutions aim to make households more connected through seamless automation and digital integration.

Akash Ambani unveiled JioPC, a device that can turn any television or screen into a full-featured, AI-ready computer powered by Jio Cloud. The product is designed as a flexible, pay-as-you-use service that removes the need for heavy upfront investment in hardware.

 

He also introduced JioFrames, an AI-powered wearable platform equipped with a multilingual voice assistant. The glasses are positioned as a hands-free companion built for Indias diverse needs, enabling users to work, play, and connect in new ways.

The announcements underscored Jios growing ambition to move beyond connectivity into consumer technology and AI-driven solutions, reinforcing its role in shaping Indias digital future.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

