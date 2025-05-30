Friday, May 30, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products standalone net profit declines 95.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products standalone net profit declines 95.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 1.05 crore

Net profit of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products declined 95.62% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.30% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.050 0 1.050 0 OPM %-7.620 --105.710 - PBDT0.2714.82 -98 0.0714.56 -100 PBT0.2714.86 -98 0.0714.49 -100 NP0.5211.87 -96 0.0811.50 -99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Archies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Archies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

H. S. India standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the March 2025 quarter

H. S. India standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the March 2025 quarter

LWS Knitwear standalone net profit declines 6.61% in the March 2025 quarter

LWS Knitwear standalone net profit declines 6.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Aurum Capital Projects standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Aurum Capital Projects standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon