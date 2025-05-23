Rishabh Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Rishabh Enterprises reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 700.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.120 0 0.130 0 OPM %-8.330 --46.150 - PBDT0.260 0 0.250.02 1150 PBT0.260 0 0.250.02 1150 NP0.170 0 0.160.02 700
