Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Rita Finance and Leasing rose 11.76% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.320.2675.0088.460.240.230.240.230.190.17