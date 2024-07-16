Den Networks consolidated net profit rises 6.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.39% to Rs 247.53 croreNet profit of Den Networks rose 6.80% to Rs 45.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.39% to Rs 247.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 273.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales247.53273.18 -9 OPM %10.7110.59 -PBDT81.1678.05 4 PBT55.4749.99 11 NP45.5242.62 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content