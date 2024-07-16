Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 2.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.70% to Rs 23.00 crore

Net profit of Benares Hotels rose 2.06% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.70% to Rs 23.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.23.0025.4738.4336.9510.109.968.618.476.436.30