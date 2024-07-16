Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 2.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.70% to Rs 23.00 croreNet profit of Benares Hotels rose 2.06% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.70% to Rs 23.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.0025.47 -10 OPM %38.4336.95 -PBDT10.109.96 1 PBT8.618.47 2 NP6.436.30 2
