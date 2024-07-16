Styrenix Performance Materials standalone net profit rises 88.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.49% to Rs 698.71 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Styrenix Performance Materials rose 88.66% to Rs 61.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.49% to Rs 698.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 543.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.698.71543.7812.849.3791.5952.3182.2543.2161.2032.44