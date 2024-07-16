Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 122.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.99% to Rs 50.87 croreNet profit of Rajoo Engineers rose 122.36% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 62.99% to Rs 50.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales50.8731.21 63 OPM %14.009.32 -PBDT8.044.06 98 PBT7.053.19 121 NP5.472.46 122
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content