Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 122.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Rajoo Engineers rose 122.36% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 62.99% to Rs 50.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.50.8731.2114.009.328.044.067.053.195.472.46