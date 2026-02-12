Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 12.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.64% to Rs 16.87 crore

Net profit of Premco Global declined 12.37% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 39.64% to Rs 16.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.8727.950.8913.244.983.443.481.961.701.94

