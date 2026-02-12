Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 12.37% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 39.64% to Rs 16.87 croreNet profit of Premco Global declined 12.37% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 39.64% to Rs 16.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.8727.95 -40 OPM %0.8913.24 -PBDT4.983.44 45 PBT3.481.96 78 NP1.701.94 -12
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:16 AM IST