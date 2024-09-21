Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharma's Maharashtra facility clears USFDA inspection

Glenmark Pharma's Maharashtra facility clears USFDA inspection

Image

Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced that its formulation manufacturing facility located in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Maharashtra, has successfully cleared the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection with zero observations
The inspection was conducted from 9 September to 20 September 2024. In conclusion, the USFDA has issued Form 483 with zero observations.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with presence across specialty, generics and OTC businesses.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The drug maker reported consolidated net profit of Rs 340.27 crore in Q1 FY25, significantly higher from Rs 14.48 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 6.85% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,244.19 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
 
The scrip declined 1.56% to ends at Rs 1,625.40 on Friday, 20 September 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Latest LIVE: Borders peaceful as Pakistan fears PM Modi, says Amit Shah at rally in J-K

atishi becomes delhi cm

After Kejriwal's resignation, Atishi takes charge as youngest CM of Delhi

India vs Bangladesh Test

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 3 HIGHLIGHTS: Bangladesh 158 for 4 at the end of day 3, 357 away from win

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

J&K poll: 'Our priority is to restore statehood,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

Exciting world of data science school education students

Indian educators to procure 1,000 AI-powered EdTech innovations at Didac

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon