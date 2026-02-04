Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sustainable Energy Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 23.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 23.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

Sales rise 3.81% to Rs 171.53 crore

Net profit of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust declined 23.46% to Rs 22.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 171.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 165.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales171.53165.24 4 OPM %80.7582.39 -PBDT90.4794.73 -4 PBT16.0720.95 -23 NP22.3229.16 -23

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

