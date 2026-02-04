Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 83.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.31% to Rs 168.58 crore

Net profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 83.78% to Rs 13.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 168.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 152.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.168.58152.8215.0811.2720.7512.5318.3210.2613.827.52

