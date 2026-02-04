Gloster reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 115.31% to Rs 382.59 croreNet loss of Gloster reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 115.31% to Rs 382.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 177.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales382.59177.69 115 OPM %9.638.44 -PBDT19.1316.68 15 PBT3.974.07 -2 NP-0.740.83 PL
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:19 PM IST