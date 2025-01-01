Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES emerges as H-1 bidder for $9.71-mln engineering services

RITES emerges as H-1 bidder for $9.71-mln engineering services

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

RITES informed that it has received an order from Ministry of Public Works, Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana worth $9.71 million.

RITES announced that it has emerged as the top scorer (H-1 bidder) based on QCBS evaluation for provision of engineering services for design- build-finance upgrading of Palmyra to Moleson Creek Highway- Lot 1-3. The project consideration is $9,713,470, excluding taxes.

The project is to be executed over a period of 60 months, including 36 months for the pre-construction and construction period and 24 months for the post-construction period (defect liability period).

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held a 72.20% stake in the company.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 27.84% to Rs 72.98 crore while revenue from operations fell 7.12% to Rs 540.86 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of RITES rose 0.14% to currently trade at Rs 292.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sasan Power repays USD 150 million to IIFCL, UK

Sasan Power repays USD 150 million to IIFCL, UK

Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.78 lakh units in Dec'24

Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.78 lakh units in Dec'24

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty settles above 23,700; Maruti Suzuki rallies over 3%

Nifty settles above 23,700; Maruti Suzuki rallies over 3%

Hyundai Motor India sells 55,078 units in Dec'24

Hyundai Motor India sells 55,078 units in Dec'24

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon