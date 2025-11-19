Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Roadways India standalone net profit rises 5.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Roadways India standalone net profit rises 5.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 15.61 crore

Net profit of Roadways India rose 5.56% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 15.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.6113.84 13 OPM %3.203.68 -PBDT0.650.65 0 PBT0.510.48 6 NP0.380.36 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Punjab Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Punjab Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Indian Sucrose reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Indian Sucrose reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit rises 3609.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit rises 3609.09% in the September 2025 quarter

RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 45.83% in the September 2025 quarter

RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 45.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Praveg reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Praveg reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon