Roadways India standalone net profit rises 5.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 15.61 croreNet profit of Roadways India rose 5.56% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 15.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.6113.84 13 OPM %3.203.68 -PBDT0.650.65 0 PBT0.510.48 6 NP0.380.36 6
