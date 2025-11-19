RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 45.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 78.67% to Rs 6.28 croreNet profit of RSD Finance declined 45.83% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 78.67% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.2829.44 -79 OPM %22.9325.92 -PBDT3.629.32 -61 PBT3.107.22 -57 NP2.604.80 -46
