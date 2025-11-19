Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit rises 3609.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1059.82% to Rs 25.98 croreNet profit of Suratwwala Business Group rose 3609.09% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1059.82% to Rs 25.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.982.24 1060 OPM %42.5729.91 -PBDT11.350.86 1220 PBT10.950.75 1360 NP8.160.22 3609
