Praveg reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 19.27% to Rs 37.50 crore

Net loss of Praveg reported to Rs 9.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.27% to Rs 37.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales37.5031.44 19 OPM %9.6520.48 -PBDT1.278.69 -85 PBT-8.912.31 PL NP-9.671.42 PL

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

